Bounce Token (BOT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.12 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $3.63 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can currently be purchased for about $532.88 or 0.01581047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

