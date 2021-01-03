Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,281.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $203,698.39 and $50,281.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

