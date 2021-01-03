BoutsPro (BOUTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,292.15

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $72,292.15 and approximately $109,805.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

