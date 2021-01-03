BQT Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, BQT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $795,321.95 and $1,487.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.