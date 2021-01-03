Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

