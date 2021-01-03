Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

