Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.81 million, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

