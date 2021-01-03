Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $21.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.86. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova grew its position in Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,678,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.