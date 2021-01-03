Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.71 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 180.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 85,926 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 631,536.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $210.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.76. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

