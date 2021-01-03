Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $826.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $842.88 million. Five Below reported sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $175.76.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

