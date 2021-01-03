Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Genesco posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King boosted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $451.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesco by 43.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.