Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 174,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,992. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

