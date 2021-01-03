Brokerages Expect Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will announce $2.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $9.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $10.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $11.22 million to $16.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NASDAQ:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

NASDAQ ISR opened at $0.45 on Friday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.