Burger Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $92,071.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,118,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,743,535 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

