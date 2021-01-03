Burney Co. Sells 6,773 Shares of The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Burney Co. cut its stake in The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.14% of The Aarons worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Aarons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aarons by 27,526.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Aarons by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the third quarter worth about $8,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aarons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Aarons stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The Aarons Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The Aarons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

