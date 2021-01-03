Burst (BURST) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $21,583.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,452,126 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

