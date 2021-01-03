Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.23 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Bytom has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $83.35 million and $17.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00477183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,179,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,894,944 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

