CargoX (CXO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,730.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $9,730.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00315362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

