Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $224,469.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00306117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $687.36 or 0.02065661 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,609,931 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

