Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,147.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $570,403.03 and $67,147.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00349332 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000113 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00195903 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

