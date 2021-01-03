CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. BidaskClub raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

CTT opened at $9.36 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

