Catex Token Market Capitalization Tops $232,357.09 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $232,357.09 and $155.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00042427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00297793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.03 or 0.02046432 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

