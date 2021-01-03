Chainlink Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

