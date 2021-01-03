ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.12 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and $6.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00012733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

