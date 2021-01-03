Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of MoneyGram International worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MGI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.93.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

