Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,874 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 59.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

