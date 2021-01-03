Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $328,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

