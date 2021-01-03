Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,580 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Affimed worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,761,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

AFMD stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. On average, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

