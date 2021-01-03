Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,124 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Collectors Universe worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLCT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 224,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

