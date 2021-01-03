ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $619,375.66 and $283,295.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,290.86 or 1.00316354 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038261 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

