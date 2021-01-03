Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0224

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $2.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin.

