Chrono.tech Market Cap Reaches $297,466.86 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $297,466.86 and approximately $52,473.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

