Chronologic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $82,739.53 and approximately $81.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

