Chronologic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $96,566.21 and $87.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00125092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00542014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00145121 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00266770 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.