CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Cap of $207,896.64

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $207,896.64 and approximately $49,414.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

