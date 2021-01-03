Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $47.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

