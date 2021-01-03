Comparing BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BayCom and City Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than City Bank.

Risk and Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 14.22% 7.04% 0.80% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $86.11 million 2.08 $17.32 million $1.89 8.03 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BayCom beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

