Comparing Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Juma Technology has a beta of 5.94, indicating that its share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juma Technology and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.91 $3.59 billion $1.06 13.72

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Juma Technology and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Juma Technology and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 2 4 0 2.67

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 16.32%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Summary

América Móvil beats Juma Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

