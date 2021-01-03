Constellation One Day Volume Reaches $203,358.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $203,358.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

