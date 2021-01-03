Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post sales of $67.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.46 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $85.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $276.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.92 million to $279.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $266.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.16 million to $266.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CPSS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,172.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

