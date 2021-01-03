CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.08 million and $10,019.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00124994 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00785564 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000129 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 115.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000135 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015800 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

