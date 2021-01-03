Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.28%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -20.18% -2.72% -2.61% BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and BE Semiconductor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.21 -$1.15 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 11.87 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

