Cornichon Price Tops $0.0777 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,707.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.