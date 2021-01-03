COVER Protocol (COVER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76,714.00

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 98.2% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $537,403.93 and $76,714.00 worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $12.60 or 0.00037379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

