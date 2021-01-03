COVER Protocol (COVER) Achieves Market Cap of $659,689.81

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 65% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 98.2% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $15.46 or 0.00046633 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $659,689.81 and $40,249.00 worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

