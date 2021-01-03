Cream Finance Price Tops $65.00 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $1.51 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $65.00 or 0.00195903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

