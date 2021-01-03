Critical Contrast: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) versus American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $108.03 million 2.66 $20.91 million $3.10 8.45 Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.61 $116.43 million $3.28 9.81

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09% Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

