CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Achieves $370,369.68 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 80.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $370,369.68 and approximately $85.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 80.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.