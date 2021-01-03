CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $76,359.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

