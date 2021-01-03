Cryptoindex.com 100 Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $9,540.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00304678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.02100967 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.